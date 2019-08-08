Baty’s single leads Kingsport to 4-3 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Brett Baty hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 4-3 win over the Bristol Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Sebastian Espino scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Nick MacDonald (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while C.J. Dandeneau (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.