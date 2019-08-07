Miranda, Bechtold lift Fort Myers over St. Lucie 9-2

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Miranda homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Fort Myers Miracle defeated the St. Lucie Mets 9-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Andrew Bechtold tripled and singled with two RBIs for Fort Myers.

Fort Myers started the scoring in the first inning when Miranda hit an RBI single to score Aaron Whitefield.

Fort Myers later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run second, when Bechtold hit a two-run triple to help punctuate the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fort Myers right-hander Melvi Acosta (6-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Thomas Szapucki (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over three innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after St. Lucie won the first game 5-2. Despite the loss, St. Lucie is 6-3 against Fort Myers this season.