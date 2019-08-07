Rosario hits walk-off single in 14th, Lake Elsinore beats San Jose 8-7

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Jeisson Rosario hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 14th inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the San Jose Giants 8-7 on Tuesday.

Jack Suwinski scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a walk by Olivier Basabe and then went to third on a single by Rosario.

Earlier in the inning, Gabriel Arias singled, scoring Aldemar Burgos to tie the game 7-7.

The Giants took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 14th when Brandon Van Horn hit an RBI single, bringing home Manuel Geraldo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ruddy Giron (1-0) got the win in relief while John Gavin (2-8) took the loss in the California League game.

Lake Elsinore took advantage of some erratic San Jose pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.