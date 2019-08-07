Mets put 5-game win streak on the line against Marlins

Miami Marlins (42-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (58-56, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-2, 3.94 ERA) Mets: Steven Matz (6-7, 4.60 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Mets are 26-24 against NL East opponents. New York has a collective batting average of .253 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .340.

The Marlins are 16-36 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .363, last in in the MLB. Garrett Cooper leads the team with a .449 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs. The Mets won the last meeting 5-0. Zack Wheeler recorded his ninth victory and Wilson Ramos went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Hector Noesi took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 81 RBIs and is batting .260. McNeil is 12-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 17 home runs and has 54 RBIs. Harold Ramirez is 8-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 9-1, .267 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Rhame: 10-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Cesar Puello: 10-day IL (hip), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (finger), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (hamstring), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).