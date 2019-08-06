Urrutia leads Saltillo to 14-8 win over Dos Laredos

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Urrutia hit three home runs and drove in eight runs, as the Saraperos de Saltillo defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 14-8 on Tuesday.

Urrutia hit a three-run shot in the second, a three-run shot in the fifth and a two-run shot in the eighth. Dariel Alvarez homered and singled three times, scoring four runs in the win.

Saltillo starter Sergio Mitre (10-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesilio Pimentel (8-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 1 1/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Dos Laredos got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Rudy Flores homered and singled.