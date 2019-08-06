Mika’s single leads AZL Brewers Gold to 12-1 win over AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Matthew Mika hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 12-1 win over the AZL Royals on Wednesday. The AZL Brewers Gold snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

The single by Mika started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the AZL Brewers Gold a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, AZL Brewers Gold scored on four more plays, including a two-run single by Daniel Castillo.

The AZL Brewers Gold later added two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Ashton McGee hit an RBI single, while Felix Valerio hit a two-run double in the ninth.

Peyton Long (1-3) got the win in relief while Ismael Aquino (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.