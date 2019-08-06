Castro’s homer leads Bradenton to 8-7 win over Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to an 8-7 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Tuesday.

The home run by Castro scored Lucas Tancas to give the Marauders an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Charlotte cut into the lead on a sacrifice fly by Moises Gomez that scored Izzy Wilson.

John O'Reilly (1-0) got the win in relief while Alex Valverde (3-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

In the losing effort, Charlotte got contributions throughout its order, as six players picked up at least a pair of hits. Wilson doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. The Stone Crabs squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.