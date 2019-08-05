Red Sox beat Royals 7-5, snap 8-game losing streak

Kansas City Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria, left, sets to tag out Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, who tried to score on a double by Andrew Benintendi, during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. AP Photo

Rick Porcello pitched six innings of one-run ball, Sam Travis hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox halted their eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory over the struggling Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Rafael Devers added a solo shot for the Red Sox. Travis' gave Boston a homer in a club-record 18 straight games in Fenway Park. The old mark was set in 1969.

Bubba Starling, Meibrys Viloria and Cheslor Cuthbert each went deep for Kansas City, with Viloria's his first homer in the majors and Starling's a three-run shot.

It was the seventh straight loss for the Royals, who had a 10-game skid in the season's first two weeks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Porcello (10-8) gave up four hits, walked two and struck out five.

Brandon Workman got the final three outs for his sixth save.

YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE (AP) —New York hit five more home runs at Camden Yards, including two by Mike Tauchman, to set a major league record and win its 13th straight game in Baltimore.

New York's power surge and sixth straight win overshadowed a memorable night for Baltimore's Jonathan Villar, who became the fifth Orioles player to hit for the cycle and first since Felix Pie on Aug. 14, 2009. Villar tripled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth, homered in the sixth and dumped a single into right field off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

Tauchman delivered a bases-empty drive in the sixth inning and a tiebreaking solo shot off Paul Fry (1-4) in the eighth, his first career multihomer game. Austin Romine, Brett Gardner and Mike Ford also connected for the Yankees.

New York has hit 32 home runs at Camden Yards, a single-season record for most by a visiting team in one ballpark. The mark was previously held by the Milwaukee Braves, who hit 29 at Cincinnati's Crosley Field in 1957.

The Yankees did it in only eight games, and they can add to the record on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Adam Ottavino (5-3) pitched the seventh inning for New York and Chapman worked the ninth for his 30th save.

BLUE JAYS 2, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and Toronto ended Tampa Bay's six-game winning streak.

Bichette opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton, the sixth straight game in which he has doubled. He hit his third home run leading off the third.

Waguespack (3-1) gave up four hits and a walk, striking out six in his fifth major league start. Derek Law got four outs for his second save in four days.

Morton (12-4) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

The Rays put nine runners on base in the first seven innings, including three via Toronto errors. They were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and were shut out for the first time since June 28.

Freddy Galvis and Randal Grichuk also had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have won six of eight.

RANGERS 1, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star Mike Minor struck out seven over seven innings, Nomar Mazara drove in Elvis Andrus with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Texas beat Cleveland.

Minor (10-6) allowed seven hits and walked one as Texas won its fifth straight.

Andrus started the fourth with a triple, coming home a batter later when Mazara flew out to short center. He easily beat the bouncing throw home from rookie Oscar Mercado.

Jesse Chavez worked a 1-2-3 eighth and José Leclerc pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Indians starter Aaron Civale (1-1) allowed a run in six innings and struck out seven in his second big league appearance.

METS 6, MARLINS 2, 1ST GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil welcomed Robert Dugger to the major leagues with a home run on his first pitch, Jacob deGrom helped himself with a two-run single and New York beat Miami in the opener of a twi-night doubleheader.

Amed Rosario broke a 1-1 tie with a third-inning homer off Dugger (0-1).

Miami's Isan Diaz also had a memorable home run, connecting off deGrom in the sixth inning of his big league debut for his first hit.

DeGrom (7-7) struck out eight in seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits. Other than the home run, he retired 15 of his last 16 batters.

Dugger gave up six runs, five hits and four walks in five innings, striking out three, hitting two batters and throwing a wild pitch. He became the first starting pitcher to give up a home run on the first pitch of his debut since New York Yankees rookie Derek Jeter — the Marlins current CEO — went deep off the California Angels' Jason Dickson on Aug 21, 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

REDS 7, ANGELS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out a career-high 13 and Cincinnati scored five runs in the first innings on the way to a win over Los Angeles.

Castillo (11-4) threw a career-high 119 pitches in seven innings while getting his career-best 11th win. He allowed three hits and one walk before finishing with a flourish, striking out the side in the seventh.

Raisel Iglesias picked up his 22nd save.

Mike Trout and Luis Rengifo hit solo home runs for the Angels, who have dropped nine of 11 since a four-game winning streak.

Brian Goodwin added his first career pinch-hit home run, a two-run shot to right against David Hernandez, in the ninth.