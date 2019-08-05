Castillo, Clemens lead Dunedin to 6-2 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Maximo Castillo allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Clearwater Threshers 6-2 on Monday.

Castillo (8-5) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.

Dunedin started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Kevin Vicuna.

Following the big inning, the Threshers cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Luke Miller hit a solo home run.

The Blue Jays added to their lead in the third when Clemens hit a two-run home run.

Jack Perkins (0-1) went two innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Florida State League game.