Pertuz, Pagan lead AZL Cubs 1 to 7-4 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Fabian Pertuz doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases as the AZL Cubs 1 defeated the AZL Cubs 2 7-4 on Monday.

Ezequiel Pagan singled four times, also stealing two bases for AZL Cubs 1.

AZL Cubs 2 tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Brandon Vicens scored on a wild pitch.

The AZL Cubs 1 took the lead in the seventh inning when Henderson Perez scored on a wild pitch.

The AZL Cubs 1 later tacked on four runs in the eighth when Carlos Pacheco and Oswaldo Pina scored on an error, and Ryan Reynolds scored on a single and Pagan hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Raidel Orta (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Omar Ventura (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.