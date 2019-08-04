Guillen’s sac fly leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 3-1 win over AZL Athletics Green

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Alfonso Guillen drove in Juan Zabala with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 3-1 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Monday.

The sacrifice fly by Guillen, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 2-0 lead before Kevin Aponte scored on a pickoff later in the inning.

AZL Athletics Green answered in the top of the next frame when Jhoan Paulino hit an RBI single, driving in Brayan Buelvas to get within two.

Jeisson Cabrera (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Dennis Herrera (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.