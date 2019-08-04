Carrera hits walk-off double in 10th, Monterrey beats Durango 6-5

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Gilberto Carrera had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Generales de Durango 6-5 on Sunday. With the victory, the Sultanes swept the three-game series.

Amadeo Zazueta scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After the Generales scored four runs in the top of the eighth, Monterrey answered with one in the ninth to tie the game 5-5.

Reliever Wirfin Obispo (5-4) went one scoreless inning, striking out three to get the win. Jesus Barraza (1-3) allowed one run and got one out in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ramiro Pena singled five times, scoring two runs in the win.

Adonis Garcia homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Generales.

With the win, Monterrey improved to 8-1 against Durango this season.