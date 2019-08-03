Diaz’s sac fly leads Vermont to 7-1 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Jordan Diaz drove in Yerdel Vargas with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 7-1 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Diaz started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Lake Monsters a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Kyle McCann and Kevin Richards hit two-run home runs.

Vince Coletti (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Marlon Constante (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.