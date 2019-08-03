Pena, Mendoza lead DSL Tigers1 to 3-2 win over DSL Phillies White

, (AP) -- Carlos Mendoza had two hits and scored two runs, and Carlos Pena hurled five scoreless innings as the DSL Tigers1 beat the DSL Phillies White 3-2 on Saturday.

Pena (3-0) allowed one hit while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, DSL Tigers1 extended its lead when Geury Estevez hit an RBI double, bringing home Mendoza.

The DSL Phillies White cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Raulyn Blanc hit an RBI double, driving in Edward Barboza.

The DSL Tigers1 tacked on another run in the eighth when Sergio Tapia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Adinso Reyes.

DSL Phillies White saw its comeback attempt come up short after Juan Mendez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Tigers1 lead to 3-2.

C. Reyes (4-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out six in the Dominican Summer League game.