Curry’s double leads Fort Wayne over Great Lakes in 10 innings

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Michael Curry hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 3-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Friday.

Blake Hunt scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Curry. Later in the inning, Fort Wayne added an insurance run when Tyler Benson scored on a groundout.

Agustin Ruiz reached base five times in the win.

Mason Fox (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jasiel Alvino (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kody Hoese homered and singled for the Loons.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 14-7 against Fort Wayne this season.