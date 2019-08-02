Carpio’s double leads Binghamton to 3-2 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Luis Carpio hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday.

The double by Carpio scored Andres Gimenez and Austin Bossart and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the second, Akron grabbed the lead on a double by Nellie Rodriguez that scored Connor Marabell and Mitch Longo. Binghamton answered in the fifth inning when Quinn Brodey hit an RBI single, driving in Michael Paez.

Binghamton right-hander Tommy Wilson (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tanner Tully (6-9) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Binghamton improved to 11-4 against Akron this season.