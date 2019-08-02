New England hosts top-ranked Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (15-3-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Top-ranked Los Angeles FC travels to face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution are 6-4-2 in home games. New England is 5-1-1 when it scores two goals.

Los Angeles FC is 6-3-3 on the road. Los Angeles FC has an MLS-leading 144 shots on goal, averaging 6.5 per game. Los Angeles FC is also the MLS leader with 59 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has eight goals and eight assists for New England. Teal Bunbury has five goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

Carlos Vela has 22 goals and eight assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 6-0-4, averaging two goals, 1.8 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, two assists, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Michael Mancienne (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Mohammed El Munir (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Alejandro Guido (injured).