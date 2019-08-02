Atlanta United FC hosts Los Angeles in non-conference action

LA Galaxy (12-9-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (11-9-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts the LA Galaxy in non-conference play.

Atlanta United FC is 8-1-3 in home games. Atlanta United FC is third in the Eastern Conference with 38 goals led by Josef Martinez with 17.

The Galaxy are 4-5-1 in road games. Diego Polenta leads the league with nine cards, eight yellow and one red. Los Angeles has 50 cards, accumulating two red cards.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez has 17 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Justin Meram has three goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 16 goals and three assists for Los Angeles. Favio Alvarez has two goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 5-5-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Florentin Pogba (injured), Hector Villalba (injured), Brek Shea (injured), George Bello (injured), Mikey Ambrose (injured), Kevin Kratz (injured).

Los Angeles: Romain Alessandrini (injured), Chris Pontius (injured), Juninho (injured).