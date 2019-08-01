Garcia’s double leads AZL Cubs 2 to 6-4 win over AZL Angels

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Reivaj Garcia hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 6-4 win over the AZL Angels on Friday.

The double by Garcia started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, AZL Cubs 2 took the lead when Rochest Cruz scored on a fielder's choice and then added to it when Orian Nunez scored on a sacrifice.

Julio Guante (1-1) got the win in relief while Emmanuel Duran (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Trent Deveaux doubled twice, scoring two runs for the AZL Angels.