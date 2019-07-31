Devanney’s single leads Rocky Mountain to 10-2 win over Orem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Cam Devanney hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 10-2 win over the Orem Owlz on Wednesday.

The single by Devanney scored Jose Sibrian and Nick Egnatuk to give the Vibes a 4-2 lead.

The Vibes later scored six runs in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Arman Sabouri (1-3) got the win in relief while Seth Ballew (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.