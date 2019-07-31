Jarrett, Fajardo lead Frederick to 5-2 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Zach Jarrett hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Daniel Fajardo singled three times as the Frederick Keys beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-2 on Wednesday.

The home run by Jarrett capped a three-run inning and gave the Keys a 5-2 lead after Patrick Dorrian hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Myrtle Beach took the lead on RBI singles by Tyler Durna and Grant Fennell. Frederick answered in the next half-inning when Dorrian and Jarrett hit RBI singles.

Frederick right-hander Blaine Knight (1-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Alexander Vargas (2-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings.

With the win, Frederick improved to 8-4 against Myrtle Beach this season.