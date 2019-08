BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Josh Stephen and Raul Rivas scored on an error in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Reading Fightin Phils to a 3-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday.

Reading starter Colton Eastman struck out five while allowing one run and four hits over seven innings. Addison Russ (3-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Steven Klimek (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.