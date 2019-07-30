Lions sign DT Fredrick Jones, release WR Brandon Reilly

The Detroit Lions have signed free agent defensive tackle Fredrick Jones and released wide receiver Brandon Reilly.

The Lions announced the moves Tuesday. Jones spent some of this offseason with the New York Jets after going undrafted out of Florida State. He appeared in 46 games for the Seminoles, including 10 starts, and had 67 tackles and 2½ sacks.

Reilly was an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent time on Buffalo's active roster but has never appeared in an NFL game.