GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Tena had three hits and two RBI as the AZL Indians Blue defeated the AZL White Sox 6-1 on Monday.

AZL Indians Blue went up 5-0 in the second after Jeikol Contreras hit a two-run home run as part of a four-run inning.

Randy Labaut (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL White Sox starter Luis Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.