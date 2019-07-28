Sports
Vargas, Young lift Reno over Fresno 10-6
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Ildemaro Vargas doubled and singled four times, scoring two runs as the Reno Aces beat the Fresno Grizzlies 10-6 on Sunday. The Aces swept the three-game series with the win.
Andy Young homered and singled with two RBIs for Reno.
Down 2-1 in the third, Reno took the lead when Abraham Almonte hit a two-run double.
Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning when Jake Noll hit a three-run home run to grab a two-run lead.
Bradin Hagens (3-0) got the win in relief while Fresno starter Logan Ondrusek (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
