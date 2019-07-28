Mendoza’s single leads Great Falls to 7-5 win over Idaho Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 7-5 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday.

The single by Mendoza came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Voyagers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Lency Delgado hit a two-run double and Luis Mieses hit a sacrifice fly.

Following the big inning, the Chukars cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Rhett Aplin hit a two-run home run.

The Voyagers later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Luis Curbelo hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Delgado to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Idaho Falls saw its comeback attempt come up short after Juan Carlos Negret hit a sacrifice fly and Aplin scored on a forceout in the eighth to cut the Great Falls lead to 7-5.

Allan Beer (1-0) got the win in relief while Idaho Falls starter Grant Gambrell (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Chukars, Aplin homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.