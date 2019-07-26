Rodriguez hits walk-off single in 10th, Oaxaca beats Leon 5-4

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Erick Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca defeated the Bravos de Leon 5-4 on Friday.

Luis Diego Rodriguez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Bravos tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Cedric Hunter hit an RBI double, scoring Marco Jaime.

Reliever Ozzie Mendez (2-3) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to get the win. Aldo Montes (4-8) retired one batter by strikeout in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Leon got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Hunter doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.