Hinirio’s double leads AZL Cubs 1 to 12-9 win over AZL Athletics Gold
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Albert Hinirio hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to a 12-9 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Saturday.
The double by Hinirio scored Yovanny Cuevas and Ryan Reynolds to tie the game 9-9.
The AZL Cubs 1 took the lead for good in the sixth when Ethan Hearn hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ezequiel Pagan.
Raidel Orta (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zach Rafuse (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Matt Cross tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the AZL Athletics Gold.
