Toro has 4 RBI, leads Corpus Christi to 18-6 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Abraham Toro drove in four runs, while Ronnie Dawson and Seth Beer drove in three apiece as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 18-6 on Friday. With the victory, the Hooks swept the three-game series.

Toro doubled twice and singled, driving home four runs. Dawson homered, doubled twice and singled, scoring four runs and driving in three.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second, NW Arkansas took the lead when Freddy Fermin scored on a wild pitch and Nick Heath scored on a single.

Corpus Christi answered in the next half-inning when Dawson hit a two-run home run.

Corpus Christi later scored in three additional innings, including an 11-run eighth, when Toro hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Tommy DeJuneas (1-3) got the win in relief while Holden Capps (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The seven extra-base hits for Corpus Christi included a season-high six doubles.

Corpus Christi improved to 9-3 against NW Arkansas this season.