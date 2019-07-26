Gonzalez, Gimenez lead Binghamton to 6-0 win over Bowie

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Andres Gimenez homered and had two hits, and Harol Gonzalez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Bowie Baysox 6-0 on Friday.

Gonzalez (6-4) picked up the win after he struck out four.

Binghamton got on the board first in the third inning when Sam Haggerty hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Patrick Mazeika.

The Rumble Ponies later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to finish off the shutout.

Alex Wells (8-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits while striking out four in the Eastern League game.

The Baysox were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Rumble Ponies' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

With the win, Binghamton improved to 4-1 against Bowie this season.