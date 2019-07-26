Chicago hosts DC United in conference matchup

DC United (9-6-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-10-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and DC United meet for an Eastern Conference matchup at SeatGeek Stadium.

The Fire are 3-6-5 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is fourth in the league with 119 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

DC United is 6-2-7 in conference matchups. DC United is 3-1-3 when it scores just one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Gaitan leads Chicago with six assists. C.J. Sapong has five goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

Wayne Rooney leads DC United with 11 goals. Luciano Acosta has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 1-5-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.7 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

DC United: 2-3-5, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: None listed.

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).