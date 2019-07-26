MLS-leader Los Angeles FC and Atlanta United FC square off

Atlanta United FC (11-8-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (14-3-4, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: League-leader Los Angeles FC plays Atlanta United FC.

Los Angeles FC is 8-0-1 at home. Los Angeles FC ranks eighth in the MLS drawing 112 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

Atlanta United FC is 3-7-0 on the road. Josef Martinez paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 16 goals. Atlanta United FC has scored 35 goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has 21 goals and eight assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Martinez leads Atlanta United FC with 16 goals. Justin Meram has three goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 1.9 assists, 6.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Alejandro Guido (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Florentin Pogba (injured), Hector Villalba (injured), Brek Shea (injured), George Bello (injured), Mikey Ambrose (injured), Kevin Kratz (injured).