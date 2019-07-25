Leyba’s double leads Reno to 4-3 win over Tacoma

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Domingo Leyba hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 4-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday. With the victory, the Aces swept the three-game series.

The double by Leyba, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Matt Szczur hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Blake Swihart hit an RBI double, driving in Ildemaro Vargas in the third inning to give the Aces a 1-0 lead. The Rainiers came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Ryan Court hit a two-run home run.

Tacoma took a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Jaycob Brugman hit a solo home run.

Robby Scott (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Reggie McClain (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.