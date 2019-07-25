Escobar’s double leads Charlotte to 8-3 win over Buffalo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Alcides Escobar hit a three-run double in the third inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to an 8-3 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday.

The double by Escobar, part of a four-run inning, gave the Knights a 3-2 lead before Yermin Mercedes hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Charlotte southpaw Kyle Kubat (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Andrew Sopko (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over three innings.

Jonathan Davis doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Bisons. Richard Urena doubled and singled.