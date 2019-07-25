Robinson’s double leads Great Lakes to 6-4 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Dan Robinson hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 6-4 win over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday.

The double by Robinson capped a three-run inning and gave the Loons a 6-4 lead after Gersel Pitre hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Jasiel Alvino (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eddy Demurias (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 9-3 against Dayton this season.