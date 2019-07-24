Pineda’s double leads Tri-City to 6-1 win over Spokane

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Jason Pineda hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 6-1 win over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Dust Devils and a three-game winning streak for the Indians.

Sean Guilbe scored on the play to give the Dust Devils a 1-0 lead after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Pineda.

The Dust Devils later added three runs in the third and two in the eighth. In the third, Logan Driscoll drove in two runs and Kelvin Melean drove in one, while Tre Carter and Matthew Acosta scored on an error in the eighth.

Wen-Hua Sung (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Spokane starter Leury Tejada (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.