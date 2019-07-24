Quiala, Adames lead Sacramento to 9-1 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Cristhian Adames homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Yoanys Quiala allowed just one hit over five innings as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 9-1 on Wednesday.

Quiala (6-5) allowed one run while striking out three and walking three to get the win.

Sacramento got on the board first in the fourth inning when Adames hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Levi Michael.

Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning when Carter Kieboom scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.

Sacramento later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run ninth, when Chris Shaw hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Joey Rickard to help finish off the blowout.

Ben Braymer (0-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked three.