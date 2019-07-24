Wulff leads Ogden over Grand Junction 3-1

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Wulff homered and had two hits as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Grand Junction Rockies 3-1 on Wednesday.

Ogden went up 3-0 in the fourth after Jon Littell hit a two-run home run.

In the top of the ninth, Grand Junction saw its comeback attempt come up short after Christian Koss hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

Edward Cuello (4-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Grand Junction starter Anderson Amarista (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.