Indians visit Toronto, look to build on Bauer’s strong showing

Cleveland Indians (58-42, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (39-64, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (9-3, 3.69 ERA) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (6-10, 3.06 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Trevor Bauer. Bauer went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 19-31 in home games. Toronto has slugged .410 this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a .592 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Indians are 26-21 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.88. Trevor Bauer leads the team with a 3.60 earned run average. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 2-1. Ken Giles earned his second victory and Justin Smoak went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Tyler Olson registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs and is slugging .592. Teoscar Hernandez is 9-for-26 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 21 home runs home runs and is slugging .524. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-40 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Indians: 8-2, .286 batting average, 2.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).