Sports
Rincones’ single leads AZL Athletics Gold to 10-6 win over AZL Rangers
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Rafael Rincones hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 10-6 win over the AZL Rangers on Wednesday.
The single by Rincones came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Joshwan Wright and Christopher Quintin hit RBI singles.
The AZL Athletics Gold tacked on another run in the ninth when Rincones hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Marcus Smith.
Jesus Lage (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jamarcus Lang (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Keithron Moss reached base four times for the AZL Rangers.
Comments