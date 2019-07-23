Rivera leads AZL Angels over AZL Giants Orange in an 8-7 slugfest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- William Rivera had two hits and scored two runs as the AZL Angels beat the AZL Giants Orange 8-7 on Wednesday.

Down 1-0, AZL Angels batted around in the fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a single by Spencer Brown that scored Rivera.

Trailing 8-3, the AZL Giants Orange cut into the deficit with four runs in the eighth inning, including an error and a single that scored P.J. Hilson and Najee Gaskins.

Daniel Nunan (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Moreno (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

In the losing effort, AZL Giants Orange got contributions throughout its order, as six players had at least two hits.