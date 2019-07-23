Sports
Darnell, Mendoza spur Monterrey to 5-1 win over Dos Laredos
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza had three hits and two RBI, and Logan Darnell hurled seven scoreless innings as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 5-1 on Tuesday.
Darnell (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two while allowing one hit.
Monterrey went up 4-0 in the fourth after Mendoza hit a two-run single.
The Sultanes tacked on another run in the fifth when Tony Campana hit an RBI single, scoring Agustin Murillo.
Jose Oyervides (6-7) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked four.
