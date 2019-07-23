Nottingham scores winning run, San Antonio beats Iowa 4-3 in walk-off finish

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Jacob Nottingham scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning, as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Iowa Cubs 4-3 on Tuesday.

Nottingham scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a sacrifice fly by Lucas Erceg.

The play capped an improbable comeback for the Missions, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Nottingham and Erceg both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

Iowa went up 3-0 behind two hits and two RBI from Johnny Field. San Antonio answered in the bottom of the inning when Hernan Perez hit a solo home run.

Jacob Barnes (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while James Norwood (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Field homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Cubs.