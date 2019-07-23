Berryhill’s single leads Greeneville to 6-3 win over Danville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Luke Berryhill hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 6-3 win over the Danville Braves on Tuesday.

The single by Berryhill started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Reds a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Ranser Amador hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Allan Cerda.

In the top of the ninth, Danville cut into the deficit on a forceout that scored Cody Birdsong.

Randy Wynne (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alger Hodgson (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Connor Blair doubled and singled twice for the Braves.