Martin leads Bradenton over Clearwater 4-1

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Mason Martin homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Clearwater Threshers 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Clearwater tied the game 1-1 in the second after Daniel Brito hit an RBI single, scoring Danny Mayer.

The Marauders went out in front in the fifth inning when Travis Swaggerty hit a sacrifice fly and Oneil Cruz hit a solo home run.

The Marauders tacked on another run in the sixth when Martin hit a solo home run.

Bradenton right-hander Conner Loeprich (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alejandro Requena (6-8) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings.