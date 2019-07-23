Golf Glance

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGATOURS

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL

Site: Memphis, Tenn.

Course: TPC Southwind.

Purse: $10.25 million. Winner's share: $1,845,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

Last year: Thomas won his first World Golf Championships event at Firestone with a four-shot victory over Kyle Stanley.

Last week: Shane Lowry won the British Open.

Last WGC: Kevin Kisner won the Dell Match Play.

Notes: Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler are among those skipping the World Golf Championship, which comes a week after the final major in Northern Ireland. ... This takes the place of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, which previously had been a regular PGA Tour event a week before the U.S. Open. ... The WGC previously was held at Firestone Country Club since 1999, except for one year at Sahalee. ... Dustin Johnson won last year at the St. Jude Classic; Thomas is the defending champion of the tournament, winning his first WGC title. ... Memphis is one of the few PGA Tour stops that Woods never played. ... Johnson is the only player in the field who has won at the TPC Southwind when it was a regular PGA Tour event. ... Memphis had only nine of the top 50 in the world ranking last year. ... Fowler already missed one WGC this year when he did not play the Dell Match Play. ... There are two tournaments left before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin.

Next WGC: HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Oct. 31-Nov 3.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

THE EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Evian-les-Bains, France.

Course: Evian Resort GC.

Purse: $4.1 million. Winner's share: $615,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Angela Stanford.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Notes: The LPGA Tour hits an important stretch with consecutive weeks of majors in England and France, and the Solheim Cup in Scotland the second week in September. ... Jin Young Ko, Jeungeun Lee6 and Hannah Green have won the first three majors of the season. ... Stanford captured her first LPGA major last year at age 40 when she won the Evian Championship. ... The tournament previously was held in September and moved to late July. ... The Evian Championship began in 1994, then became part of the LPGA Tour schedule in 2000, and the LPGA designated it a major in 2013. ... Inbee Park is a past winner, but not since it was declared a major. It is the only major she has not won. ... Helen Alfredsson won the inaugural Evian. Annika Sorenstam won the first Evian when it was an LPGA event. Suzann Pettersen won the first Evian that was played as a major championship. ... Swedish players have won the Evian seven times, the most of any country.

Next week: AIG Women's British Open.

Online: www.lpga.com

PGA TOUR

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Reno, Nev.

Course: Montreaux Golf & CC.

Purse: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $630,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Andrew Putnam.

FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka.

Last week: Shane Lowry won the British Open and Jim Herman won the Barbasol Championship.

Notes: The field includes six players who were at the British Open last week. Branden Grace and Doc Redman made the cut at Royal Portrush. ... Redman is the equivalent of No. 116 in the FedEx Cup as he tries to earn a full PGA Tour card for next year. ... This is the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, with five points for an eagle, two points for a birdie, loss of one point for a bogey and loss of two points for a double bogey or worse. ... The winner gets into the PGA Championship next year, but not the Masters. ... Andrea Pavan has been given an exemption. The Italian won the BMW International Open in Germany and missed the cut last week at the British Open. ... John Daly is in the field and has permission to ride a cart. He rode last week in Kentucky and missed the cut.

Next week: Wyndham Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS AND STAYSURE TOUR

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Site: Lytham St. Annes, England.

Course: Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon-2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last tournament: Retief Goosen won the Senior Players Championship.

Notes: The winner is exempt into the British Open next year at Royal St. George's. ... This is the last of five major championships on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Tom Lehman, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke played last week at Royal Portrush. None made the cut. ... Lehman won his only major at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 1996 over Ernie Els, then won at Lytham 16 years later. ... Steve Stricker has won two of the four majors played this year. He trails Scott McCarron in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. ... McCarron is the only three-time winner on the PGA Tour champions this year. His only major was the Senior Players Championship two years ago. ... Goosen is coming off a victory at Firestone in the Senior Players Championship.

Next tournament: Dick's Sporting Goods Open on Aug. 16-18.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions and www.staysuretour.com/europeantour

KORN FERRY TOUR

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Mo.

Course: Highland Springs CC.

Purse: $675,000. Winner's share: $121,500.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Martin Trainer.

Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.

Last week: Kristoffer Ventura won the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Next week: Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Shane Lowry won the British Open.

Next tournament: D+D Real Czech Masters on Aug. 15-18.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Online: www.europeantour.com

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: The CDPHP Open, Capital Hills at Albany, Albany, N.Y. Defending champion: Kendall Dye. Online: www.symetratour.com

PGA Tour China: Dongguan Open, Mission Hills Dongguan GC (Norman Course), Dongguan, China. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Japan LPGA: Century 21 Ladies Golf Tournament, Ishizaka GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Kristen Gillman. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

USGA: U.S. Junior Girls, SentryWorld, Stevens Points, Wis. Defending champion: Yealimi Noh. Online: www.usga.org