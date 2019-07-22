Canzone hits two homers as Missoula beats Idaho Falls 13-3

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Dominic Canzone hit a pair of homers, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 13-3 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday.

Tristen Carranza and Spencer Brickhouse also homered for the Osprey.

Canzone hit a solo shot in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the third, both off Grant Gambrell.

Landon Whitson (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Idaho Falls starter Gambrell (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.