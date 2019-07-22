Mondou, Diaz lead Midland to 7-3 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Nate Mondou hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Edwin Diaz had three hits and scored three runs as the Midland RockHounds beat the Tulsa Drillers 7-3 on Monday.

The home run by Mondou, part of a three-run inning, gave the RockHounds a 3-1 lead before Chase Calabuig hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The RockHounds later tacked on three runs in the fifth when Mondou hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Collin Theroux to secure the victory.

Angel Duno (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tulsa starter Justin De Fratus (6-6) took the loss in the Texas League game.