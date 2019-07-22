Sports
Hinojosa’s sac fly leads Biloxi to 3-2 win over Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- C.J. Hinojosa hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning, driving in Dillon Thomas with the go-ahead run, as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 on Monday.
Thomas scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Weston Wilson and then went to third on a walk by Cooper Hummel.
The single by Wilson scored Bruce Caldwell to tie the game 2-2.
In the top of the second, Biloxi took the lead on a solo home run by Hinojosa. Jacksonville answered in the bottom of the inning when Lazaro Alonso scored on a forceout and J.C. Millan scored on a sacrifice.
Caldwell doubled and singled twice in the win.
Biloxi right-hander Trey Supak (11-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Josh Roeder (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.
Biloxi improved to 8-3 against Jacksonville this season.
Comments