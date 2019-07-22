Bell’s walk leads Pulaski to 6-5 win over Burlington

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Chad Bell drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 6-5 win over the Burlington Royals on Monday.

Antonio Cabello scored on the play to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a walk by Roberto Chirinos.

Trailing 6-3, the Royals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jay Charleston scored on a groundout and David Hollie hit an RBI single.

Pulaski right-hander Nelvin Correa (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Malcolm Van Buren (0-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing four runs and three hits over four innings.

In the losing effort, Charleston, Hollie and Burle Dixon each had three hits for Burlington.